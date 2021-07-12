Police arraign 7 suspected cultists in Osun

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned seven suspected cultists before Magistrate A. Adebayo of  an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They are facing trial  being members of a secret cult known as ‘Aiye’ confraternity and  being in possession of sativa(Indian hemp).

The defendants are: Seyi , 21; Kabiru Adekunle, 35; Abiodun Omotosho,41; Adebayo Temidayo,35; Adeyemi Olamilekan,23; Olabode Ayodeji, 22 and Rafiu Raji, 37.

The prosecutor , Insp. Kayode Adeoye , told the court that the defendants committed the offences  on July 7, at 4:30 p.m. , along Agbunbelewo area of Osogbo.

Adeoye said that  the defendants conspired among themselves to engage in an unlawful gathering by being members of ‘Aiye’ secret cult.

He said that the defendants were also in possession of sativa, also  known as Indian hemp, when  the police raided hideouts and from where they were apprehended.

Adeoye  said that  the offences committed defendants  contravened Sections 516, 63, 430 , 243 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 , Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to  the six- count charge  levelled against them.

The Defence , Messrs  Idris Shuaibu and Okobie Najite, prayed the court to grant clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr A. Adebayo , granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with  one surety  each in  like sum .

Adebayo said that  the sureties must be  residing within the court’  jurisdiction, swear to affidavit of means  with   passport photographs attached.

The case was adjourned until Sept.15 hearing . (NAN )

Tags: , , , , ,