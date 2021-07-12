Police arraign 7 suspected cultists in Osun

The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned seven suspected cultists before Magistrate A. Adebayo of an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court.

They are facing trial for allegedly being members of a secret cult known as ‘Aiye’ confraternity and being in possession of cannabis sativa(Indian hemp).

The defendants are: Seyi Ibrahim , 21; Kabiru Adekunle, 35; Abiodun Omotosho,41; Adebayo Temidayo,35; Adeyemi Olamilekan,23; Olabode Ayodeji, 22 and Rafiu Raji, 37.

The prosecutor , Insp. Kayode Adeoye , told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 7, at 4:30 p.m. , along Agbunbelewo area of Osogbo.

Adeoye said that the defendants conspired among themselves to engage in an unlawful gathering by being members of ‘Aiye’ secret cult.

He said that the defendants were also in possession of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp, when the police raided their hideouts and from where they were apprehended.

Adeoye said that the offences committed by the defendants contravened Sections 516, 63, 430 , 243 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 , Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the six- count charge levelled against them.

The Defence Counsel , Messrs Idris Shuaibu and Okobie Najite, prayed the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr A. Adebayo , granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety each in like sum .

Adebayo said that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, swear to affidavit of means with their passport photographs attached.

The case was adjourned until Sept.15 for hearing . (NAN )

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...