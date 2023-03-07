Police arraign 6 for alleged membership of unlawful society

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned six persons in a Makurdi Upper Area Court II for alleged criminal conspiracy and membership of unlawful society.

The accused were Emmanuel Donko, Adura Peter, Nyam Collins, Christopher Okoliko, Anambee Victor and Ati Kylan.

Police Prosecutor Rachael Mchiave told the court

that the case was received at DZ Section SCID Makurdi, from Operation Zenda JTF Headquarters Makurdi on Feb. 26.

Mchiave said that on Feb. 23, men of Operation Zenda JTF led by ASP. Dese Imoban acting on intelligence information, arrested the accused who are alleged to be members of Red Skin Confraternity.

She said that during police investigation, the accused voluntarily confessed to the alleged offences.

She said the accused contravened Section 97 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State 2004 and Section 11 (2) of Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activites Prohibition laws of Benue State 2017.

Mchiave said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for additional time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, remanded all the accused at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi and adjourned the case to April 17 for further mention.(NAN)