Police arraign 5 persons over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating

By Philomina Attah

The police on Wednesday arraigned five persons before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged duping of Alhaji Gambo Lawan, a businessman residing in Calabar of N 10,150,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are, Theophilus Ogu, Salisu Usman, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Bulama and Garba Babayo all male of various addresses.

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft contrary to secret 97, 312, 322 and 287 all of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the above charges against them.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Oyeyemi Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants conspired within themselves and others now at large to commit the alleged crime.

Oyeyemi told the court that the defendants offered to sell two trucks load of maize grains to Lawan, the nominal complainant at the sum of N11, 5000,000.

He added that the defendants knew that they did not have possession or ownership of the said grains.

The prosecutor said the defendants obtained the sum of N10,150,000 from the complainant, in their various banks accounts with Zenith and FCMB and refused to make available the grains as promised.

He said the defendants converted the proceeds to their personal use.

The Magistrate, Chukwuemeka Nweke, adjourned the case until April 26 for hearing.

NAN reports that the case which was for hearing was adjourned by the court for lack of an interpreter of English Language to Hausa Language for the complainant who does not understand English language.

The Magistrate, however called for the need for the Bar to make available interpreters in courts in order not to further delay proceedings.

“It is unfortunate that this is the condition we find ourselves. We do not have an interpreter in the court. Most times, we use our staff to help us to interpret during sitting which is not their duty.

“Due to some circumstances beyond my control, the matter is hereby adjourned to April 26 for hearing,” he said. (NAN)