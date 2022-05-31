Police arraign 5 over alleged impersonation of military officers

Five men appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating military officers.

The defendants are Segun Onisanmi (35), Clement Sunday (51), Israel Emmanuel (35), Mohammed Adamu (32) and Ahmed Mustapha (48).

They faced two count charges of impersonation of army officers, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between January and February 2022 at Obalende area of Lagos.

She alleged that they were caught wearing full army camouflage uniforms and paraded themselves as army officers.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 77 (a) (b) and 79 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 79 provides three years imprisonment for impersonation.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards to the court’s registrar as part of the bail conditions.

She further asked the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, to provide evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case to June 28 for mention. (NAN)

