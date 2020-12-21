Police arraign 5 men for allegedly stealing roommate’s cell phone worth N76,000

The police on Monday arraigned five accused persons in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing their roommate’s cell phone worth N76,000.

The defendants are standing trial on a two-count charge of joint acts and theft to which they denied committing the offence.

The accused persons are: John Felix, 18, Williams James, 18, Oche Bernard, 22, Idris Mohammed, 17 and Osama Saleh, 19.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Michael of Karu Market, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police station on Nov. 9.