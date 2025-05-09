Police arraign 5 in court for alleged malicious damage, assault

The police, on Friday, arraigned five persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged malicious damage and assault.

By Funmilayo Okunade

The police, on Friday, arraigned five persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged malicious damage and assault.

The defendants: Aliu Ojo, 40, Ajayi Oluwafemi, 47, Ajayi Akindele, 56, Felix Aliyu, 28, Owolabi Ojo, 52, are facing a four-count charge bordering on malicious damage, assault, breach of peace and threat to life.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 5 at Ipara community along Ijan road in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants maliciously damaged two Infinix phones valued at N200,000 and one power bank valued at N100,000 belonging to one Abdulraheem Osupa- Adinni.

Oriyomi also alleged that the defendants, Aliyu Ojo and Felix Aliyu, both assaulted one Abdulraheem Sanusi and inflicted injury on him.

He added that Aliyu Ojo and Felix Aliyu, conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by attacking one Abdulraheem Osupa- Adinni with dangerous weapons and inflicted injury on him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, Aliyu Ojo, allegedly threatened to kill one Alhaji Osupa- Adinni.

He told the court that the defendants were fighting with the complainants on the issue of land dispute, saying the defendants went to meet the complainants on the land and it resulted into violence.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 249, 186, 249 and 46(1&2) of the Criminal, Code Cap 16, Vol II Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the first, second and fourth defendants, Mr Olumide Olowolafe and Mrs

Adunni Olanipekun for third and fifth defendants urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, in his ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adeosun said the sureties should provide evidence of three years tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until June 5 for hearing. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)