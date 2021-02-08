Police arraign 4 persons for alleged possession of Indian hemp

The Police on Monday arraigned four persons in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, over alleged possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects are Adelokun Mosuru, 20; Aderanti Azeez, 26; Shittu Amodu, 33; and Agbaje Paul, 42. The Prosecutor, Insp. Adeoye Kayode, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on Feb. 4, at about 11:00 p.m, in Abaku area of Osogbo.

Kayode said the accused conspired among themselves and engaged in smoking the substance suspected to be Indian hemp. “The suspects were apprehended in a hideout following a tip off and the offence contravenes Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002,” he said. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge when Firts Information Reports was read to them.

Counsel to the suspects, Mr Najite Okobie, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms. The Magistrate, Mr Isola Omisade, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety each in like sum.

Omisade said each of the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to government and three passport photographs attached with an affidavit. The case was adjourned to March 18, for hearing. (NAN)