Police arraign 4 over alleged threat to lives in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The police in Ogun on Friday arraigned four men before an Ota Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of the peace and threat to lives.

The defendants, Ayilara Abass, 65, Rabia Nurudeen, 78, Muraina Owoyele, 56, and Akinwande Idris, 38, whose addresses were not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, forceful entry, breach of peace and threat to lives.

The Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on July 31, at about 4.30 p.m. at Ijako area, Lagos- Abeokuta expressway, near Ajibode Village.

Adaraloye said that the defendants conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said that the defendants and their accomplices, who are still at large, assaulted the complainants, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi and Ogunyemi Musideen with cutlasses and forcefully entered into the Ojusanjo family land.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 81, 86, 252 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each and one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Oct.19 for further hearing. (NAN)

