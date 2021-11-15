Police arraign 4 over alleged destruction of FG’s electrification project in Nasarawa

November 15, 2021



 The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arraigned four men before an Upper Area Court sitting in Wamba destruction the ongoing Federal Government’s electrification project in Wamba Local Government Area.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Murtala Agbo, told the court on Monday in Wamba Local Government Area (LGA), that the defendants destroyed the ongoing electrification project in the boundary between Chigbu and Mama communities in Wamba council area.

Agbo gave the names the defendants as Babale Usman, John Vicko, Àyuba Awa and Joseph Musa.

He said that the project was awarded by the federal government at the cost N24.9 million to provide electricity for Chigbu community.

The prosecutor added that the defendants destroyed the project because the land on which was sited was said to in dispute between the two communities.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Yahana Samba, however, filed a preliminary objection, praying the court to strikeout the case for abuse court rules and contempt.

He argued that there was already a case between the two communities before the same court over the land where the project was sited.

The counsel said that the court had already directed all parties to stay away from the disputed land and wondered why the contractor began the project on the same land.

According to him, when a matter is already before a court, nobody can bring a case to the same matter to court, hence his call that the case struck out.

After listening to the arguments from both parties, the Presiding Judge, Timothy Akolo, adjourned the case till Dec. 8, for adoption the application for preliminary objection. (NAN)

