Police arraign 4 in Court over alleged theft, receiving stolen phones

by Funmilayo Okunade

The police on Friday arraigned four persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft and receiving of stolen phones.

The defendants: Awolusi Dele, 20 (m), Fadahunsi Segun, 22 (m), Kanayo Eddy, 42(m) and Bakare Taiwo, 22 (f), are facing a two-count charge of stealing and receiving stolen phones.The police prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 8 at about 09:03 hrs at Ijigbo Area in Ado-Ekiti.He alleged that Awolusi Dele and Fadahunsi Segun, stole two techno ponvoir 3 phones valued at N70,000 belonging to Jegede Olukayode and Daniel Ale.Leramo said that Kanayo Eddy and Bakare Taiwo received the stolen phones from Awolusi Dele and Fadahunsi Segun.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 302 and 343 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Gboyega Abiola appeared as counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, while Mr Olakanmi Falade stood for the 3rd defendant.Similarly, Mr Chris Omokhafe is the counsel to the 4th defendant.All the counsel urged the Court to grant their clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety each in like sum.He adjourned the case till Nov.10 for hearing.(NAN)

