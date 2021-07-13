Police arraign 4 apprentice for allegedly stealing boss’ N45m

The police on Tuesday arraigned four pharmacy apprentice in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N45 million from their boss.

The police charged Obinna Elom, Nnamdi Christopher, Ifeanyi Kenneth and Alao Shola, with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust cheating and theft by servant.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike told the court that the complainant, Anayo Ugwuoke reported the matter to the office of the AIG Zone 7, via a written petition on June 28.

Ejike, in addition, alleged that the defendants on various occasions conspired and stole the sum of N45 million from Ugwuoke’s pharmacy shop.

The prosecutor further said that during police investigation, the defendants confessed to committing the crime and the sum of N14 million was recovered from them.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 322, 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Muhammed Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N20 million each and a reasonable and responsible surety each, who must be a civil servant not below the rank of a Deputy Director.

Ibrahim also adjourned the matter until Aug. 5, for hearing. (NAN)

