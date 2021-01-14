Police arraign 37-year- old man for alleged assault, malicious damage

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Ndu, whose address is unknown, is facing charges of assault and malicious damage

A 37-year-old man, Chima Ndu, on Thursday appeared at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged assault and malicious damage.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 26, 2020 about 2.00 pm at No. 6, Babatunde Mogaji Street, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Okuomose said that the defendant assaulted one Mercy Nwosu by biting her face and back which caused her harm.

He said that the defendant also damaged the complainant’s Vivo android phone valued at N35,000.