Police arraign 31-year-old man for alleged theft of tricycle



By Sandra Umeh

The police in Lagos have charged 31-year-old Abdulateef Oyedele before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft.

The defendant, whose home address was not given, is standing trial before Magistrate Funke Ogun on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

However, his arraignment was conducted by Magistrate L.K.J. Layeni on behalf of Ogun.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence alongside others who were now at large, on Feb. 2, at the Idimu area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant conspired to steal a yellow tricycle, with registration number KSF 14 QP, valued at N4.7 million, belonging to Lt. Col. Michael Samuel.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 24, for hearing. (NAN)