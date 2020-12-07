Police arraign 30-year-old man over alleged attempted stealing

The police in Osun, on Monday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Olawale Dauda, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempted stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Onah Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 6, around 12 midnight at Adeowo Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory said that the defendant attempted to commit felony to wit: stealing.

The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 508 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of attempted stealing.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo said that surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with address to be verified by the prosecutor and the court official.

The magistrate further said that the surety must present a valid identity card and that both the surety and the defendant must also produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned till Jan 28, 2021, for mention at the Modakeke Magistrates’ Court. (NAN)