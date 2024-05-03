Police arraign 3 suspects for alleged N4.42m diesel theft

The on Friday arraigned three suspects; Tunde Ganiyu, 34, Amos Boyanle, 36 and Mariani Babarinde, 75, in a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing 2,455 litres of diesel worth N4,419,000.



The three, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, receiving stolen property and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty to.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences between Nov.2023 and March 2024, at Homeland Foods Company, Sango, Ibadan.



Amusan alleged that the duo of Ganiyu and Boyanle, who were sacked security guards at the aforementioned company, left with the key to the company’s generator house.

He alleged that they were coming at nights to steal the diesel gradually until they were caught recently.

Amusan also alleged that the 75-year-old woman, Babarinde, however, received the stolen diesel from the defendants.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 390(9) and 427 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Court President, Mrs Sukurat Yusuf, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N2.5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Yusuf held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendants and a religious leader.

She, however, adjourned the case until June 5 for hearing.(NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko