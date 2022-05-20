Police arraign 3 men over alleged phone, laptop theft

The Police on Friday arraigned three men before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing two phones and a laptop worth N1, 046,000.

The defendants are: Momoloso Waris, 24, Taiwo Adio, 27, and Adeshokan Dauda, 27.

The trio, whose residential addresses were not provided, are being tried on charges of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on Dec. 18, 2021, at about 9. 00 a.m., at NNPC, Apata area in Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants with others still at large stole an iPhone worth N420,000, one Samsung phone valued N193,000 and one laptop worth N433, 000.

He told the court that the stolen items belonged to the complainant, Samuel Fakorede.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S. A Adesina granted each of the the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Adesina adjourned the case until June 16, for hearing. (NAN)

