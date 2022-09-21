Police arraign 3 men in court for alleged burglary, theft

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police on Wednesday arraigned three men before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi for alleged house breaking and stealing.

The defendants, Arinze Nwetuba, Mnaduabuchi Nwozaku, and Nwanga Nnaemeka, whose home addresses were not provided, are facing a five-count charge of stealing, conspiracy and burglary.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sabastine Alumona , told the court that the defendants and their accomplices now at large, committed the offences on Sept. 12 at Agugede Azuinyaba in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Alumona alleged that the defendants broke into the complainant, Chinedu Ogbonna’s apartment and stole one Infinix Android phone valued N65,000.00.

He said the defendants “damaged five allumaco windows glasses valued at N300,000.00 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State 2009.”

The defence counsel, Mr Marshal Ogbu, urged the court to grant his application for the bail of the defendants in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Blessings Chukwu, adjourned the matter untill Oct. 10 for consideration of the bail application (NAN)

