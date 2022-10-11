Police arraign 3 men for allegedly stealing employer’s property worth N1m

By Moronke Boboye

Three men were on Tuesday charged with stealing their company’s copper cables valued N1million before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are: William Okeme, 26, a causal worker who lives in Ketu; Andrew Okofo, 35, an electrician who lives in Ogba and Chibuzor Lumanze, 34, a worker who also lives in Ogba, Lagos State.

They are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between April and August at Lawrence Energy Services Limited located along Opebi Road, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendants were caught stealing some copper cables and a circuit breaker, valued N1 million, property of their employer, Lawrence Energy Services Limited.

The prosecutor said that the defendants admitted that they had been stealing from the company since April.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendants to a bail of N300, 000.00 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for mention. (NAN)

