Police arraign 3 men for allegedly stealing $5,000 from an Egyptian

The police on Thursday arraigned three men in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing 5,000 dollars from an Egyptian.

The police charged Musa Adamu, 39; Nasiru Usman, 24, and Moses Olusoji, 24, who live in Agege area of Lagos State with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 27 at No.34, Onafuwa St.,Agege, Lagos.

Ogu told the court that the defendants broke into the residence of Mr Amro Mohammed, an Egyptian, at 2 a.m. and stole 5,000 dollars(about N1.8 million) and an ATM card .

He alleged that the defendants also stole Mohammed’s Infinix hot 4, valued at N47,000 and also criminally transferred N102,000 from the complainant’s account to one of their accounts.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for mention.(NAN)