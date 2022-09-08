Police arraign 3 men for allegedly demolishing fence worth N850,000

By Chinyere Omeire

The Police on Thursday arraigned three men: Lucky Hero, Dare Haruna and Femi Badmus, before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly demolishing a fence valued N850,000.

The defendants: Hero, 30; Haruna, 25; and Badmus, 32, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants conspired and committed the offences on Sept. 1, at 10.20 a.m., at Banana Estate in Isheri Oshun, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by wilfully damaging a fence worth N850,000, which belonged to one Mr George Otuonye.He said that the fence was erected by the complainant on his plot of land situated at Isheri Oshun.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 339(2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.She adjourned the case until Sept. 27 for mention. (NAN)

