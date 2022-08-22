Police arraign 3 men for alleged property theft

By Raji Rasak

The Police on Monday arraigned three men at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property valued at N788,600.

The defendants – Muraina Abass, 32, Bashiru Nuru, 23, and Shitu Musa,19, of unknown addresses, are standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing, for which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.13 at Iragon Road, Agbejedo Community, Ikoga-Zebbe, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendants allegedly stole 34 pieces of Nigerite Solo Roofing slate valued at N98,600, and 20 pieces of Nigerite Asbestos ceiling valued at N60,000.

Other items allegedly stolen included one female goat valued at N35, 000 and one Boxer Bajaj motorcycle with registration number WDE 353 UP red coloured valued at N385,000.

Other items are small Sumec Firman generator valued at N60,000 and one big Sumec Firman generator valued at N150,000.

The prosecutor said the total value of the property stolen was N788,600 belonging to four complainants namely Oladele Waheed, Mrs Zainab Sulaiman, Mr Suyi Ojo and Mr Remilekun Akinnifesi.

Okuoimose said the defendants were apprehended by the security guards and handed over to Police for prosecution.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Sept.6 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

