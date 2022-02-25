Police arraign 3 men for alleged assault

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Three men – Lekan Ayoade, 29, Akeem Adebisi, 30 and Quadri Adeyemo, 20 – on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly assaulting a man.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried on charges of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 17, at about 9.00 p.m., at Akorede Village, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants on the same date, time and place, conspired to commit the offence by assaulting one Boniface Kobito with a machete and inflicted injury on his right hand.

Adegboye said the offences contravened Sections 517 and 355 of the criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mrs O. A Enilolobo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 4, for hearing. (NAN)

