Police arraign 3 men for alledged attempted murder in Ebbonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police have arraigned three men in an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court, Ebonyi, for allegedly attempting to kill one Mr Marcellenus Chima with a gun.

The defendants – Michael Nwoja, 71; Nwafor Elube, 48; and Chidi Ogwala, 36 – were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bassey Okon, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 1 at Abiaji Amaezekwe Civil Centre, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

He said the three men unlawfully attempted to kill Chima with gun butt with a six-inch block on his head which caused him harm.

Okon told the court that the offences were punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Law of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Counsel to the defendants Mr Peter Igwe, made an application for their bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Ojemba Isu-Oko, refused to grant the defendants bail for lack of jurisdiction, and adjourned the matter till July 7, for hearing. (NAN)