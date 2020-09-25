Police arraign 3 for allegedly smoking marijuana in public

Share the news













The police in Osun on Friday arraigned th ree applicants in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly smoking marijuana in public. The police charged Friday Samuel, 30, Moses Daniel, 24 and Oladayo Ayoola, 21, with conspiracy and felony to wit: conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24t, around 8.30 pm and 8 a.m. in Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel also said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that may cause breach of peace in Ile-Ife and it’s environs when they smoked marijuana. He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d), 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilt. The Defence Counsel, Mr Nicholas Babatunde, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the liberal term.

Magistrate Bose Idowu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum. Idowu ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means. She adjourned the case until Oct 9, for hearing.(NAN)

