Police arraign 3 for alleged theft of solar in Lagos

By Raji Rasak

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned three men in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing 25 weaver bitter and solar valued at N520,000.

The defendants- Richard Esor,22; Jacob Lumo, 21; and Sulaiman Mamud, 28; whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace, for which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept.15, at about 11:45p.m at Carpenter area, Seme border, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendants allegedly stole 25 weaver bitter and solar valued at N520,000 belonging to one Michael Tenney, the complainant.

“They were arrested and handed over to Police for prosecution.

“The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Nov.15, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

