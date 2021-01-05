Police arraign 3 for alleged stealing, breach of peace

The police on Tuesday arraigned three persons before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged stealing and breach of peace.

The defendants: Olayinka Ayomide, 18; Ogunleye Korede, 16; and Omoyeni Diya, 18, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 25, at about 0600hrs at Shepherd, Omisanjana Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendants stole a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N380,000 belonging to one Hammed Ojo.

He also alleged that the defendants conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 390 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges while their counsel, Mr Stephen Ademuagu, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adedayo Oyebanji, in his ruling granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Oyebanji said that the sureties must produce ownership of landed property.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for hearing. (NAN)