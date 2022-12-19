Police arraign 3 for alleged armed robbery in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned three persons before Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court 5, accused of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, terrorism and belonging to a cult group.

The accused persons, Agbongur Adamu, Oryina Kumshi and Aondongusha Unongu, were arrested by personnel of Operation Zenda, after allegedly robbing a student on Nov. 29.

The prosecutor, Insp. Regina Ishaya told the court that the case was transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department on Dec. 7, from Operation Zenda JTF Headquarters Makurdi.

Ishaya said men of Operation Zenda, led by ASP Imoban Dese, arrested the three following a tip off.

He accused the three of belonging to a robbery gang terrorizing Adeke community.

According to the prosecutor, the gang on Nov. 29, while armed with a gun, robbed a student of Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokulo, Monday Ujah, at No. 9 Obuloko Street, Otukpo.

She said that they carted away a Samsung Galaxy A23 valued N126,000, Camon 16 Tecno phone valued N93,000 and other valuables belonging to the student.

Ishaya also told the court that the three accused persons were arrested in Adeke village and the said Samsung galaxy A23 recovered from them, alongside charms, a cutlass, police camouflage cap and sweater.

The prosecutor also said that the accused persons allegedly confessed to being members of the red skull secret cult group, the Junior Viking Confraternity terrorizing some areas in Makurdi.

She said they also listed some of their accomplices as Terkaa Ambem aka “Cornerstone”, Ikya Chahul aka “Tswardwem”, Aondowase Devio aka “Tallest”, Oryiman Kumshi, Teryima Akatakpo and Ternenge Bibi.

According to the prosecutor, their actions contravened Sections 6(b) 1(1), (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.

It also violated Sections 4(2)and 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue 2017, as well as the Penal code laws of Benue 2004.

However, when the case came up for mention, the plea of the accused persons was not taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter ordered the accused to be remanded at the Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Feb. 13, 2023, for further mention. (NAN)