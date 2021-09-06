Police arraign 3 employees over alleged N2.53m theft

The Police in Osun, on Monday, arraigned one Mujidat Omoloye, 22, Kehinde Oke, 45 and Hammed Oke, 43 in Ile-Ife for allegedly stealing their employer’s N2.53 million.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi said the defendants allegedly converted their employer – SAMJAYDOVE Block Industry’s N2,532,000 to their personal use.

He told an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court that the money was sales made between January and August in 2021 by the industry.



The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Wole Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendants bail in most liberal terms, pledging that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.



Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo said that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and they must reside within the court jurisdiction as well as produce their three recent passport photographs each.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...