Police arraign 3 cultists for allegedly abducting, defiling minor

By Moji Eniola

#TrackNigeria: The police on Thursday arranged three members of the Eiye Confraternity in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for allegedly abducting and defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The police charged Kayode Damilare, Kamal Laguda and Quadri Ajala with three counts of defilement, kidnapping and belonging to an unlawful society.

They denied the charges.

The state prosecutor, Mr Olayemi Shofolu, allegedly that the defendants abducted the minor between Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, 2017 at Adeniji Adele St., Lagos Island, Lagos.

He also alleged that the defendants who are members of the Eiye Confraternity, committed the offence at Agarawo area of Lagos Island in February 2017.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 43, 137 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

Section 137 prescribes a life sentence for anyone found guilty of the offence of defilement.

Following their plea, Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until May 25 for trial. (NAN)