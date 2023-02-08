Police arraign 26-year-old student over alleged assault, breach of public peace

By Ngozi Njoku

The Police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 26-year-old man, Victor Adegbulugbe, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged assault, harm and breach of public peace.

The defendant, who resides at Kazeem Street, Ojota area, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge bothering on assault and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 19 at about 6:00 p.m. at Muwazani Hotel, situated at N0 22 Ogudu Road, Ojota, Lagos.

Perezi said that the accused came to the hotel to lodge and in the process he started fighting with some customers and causing unrest in the hotel.

“He assaulted one Miss Sharon Eunkoroh by punching her on the face with intent to steal her phone.

“He intimidated and threatened her by grievously confronting her that he will kill her with a gun, then attacked her and threatened to stab her with a broken bottle with intent to inflict injury on her.

“The accused also threatened to kill one Mr Adebare Ibrahim with a gun and proceeded to stab him with a broken bottle on the head and back which caused him grievous harm on the spot.

“The accused was arrested by the police and when all efforts to resolve the misunderstanding proved abortive, he was brought to court for prosecution,” Insp Perezi stated.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty of the offences.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 56(1)(a), 167, 173 and 175 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 15 for mention. (NAN)