Police arraign 2 over alleged theft of armoured cables

Two persons, Ifeanyi Ukonu and Miracle Chukwu, on Wednesday, appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of armoured cables.

By Raji Rasak



Ukonu and Chukwu whose addresses were not given, are being charged with felony, stealing and breach of public peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Ekpo, told the Court that the defendant committed the offences at about 3.35p.m on April 2, at Imeke Community, Badagry, Lagos.

Ekpo said that the defendants conspired and stole armoured cables belonging to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

The prosecutor further stated that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner capable of causing a breach of public peace.

He said that the defendants were apprehended by members of the public, and handed over to the police.

Ekpo said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Nurudeen Layeni, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 8, for mention. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)