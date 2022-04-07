Police arraign 2 over alleged mobile phone theft

Two men, Abdulrashid Muhammed, 23 and Umar Yahaya, 25, were, on Thursday, arraigned before a Kano Sharia Court over alleged stealing of a mobile phone, valued at N32,000.

The defendants, who reside at Fagge Quarters, Kano, are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 11:00 p.m. on March 30, at Fagge Quarters, Kano.

He said that Muhammed and Yahaya criminally conspired and stole a Techno Spark 3 mobile phone, belonging to a resident named Adamu Muhammed.

Wada said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 133 of Kano State Sharia Law.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, admitted each of the the defendants to bail in the sum of N10,000, with one reliable surety.

Khalid, thereafter, adjourned the matter till April 29, for mention. (NAN)

