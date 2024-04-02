Police arraign 2 over alleged illegal possession of pistol

The police on Tuesday, arraigned two men, Nasiru Mohammed, 25, and Abubakar Sanni, 30, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, over alleged possession of firearms.

The duo, whose house addresses were not provided, are being tried for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.



The Prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on March 3, at about 9.00 a.m. at Ibadan-Iseyin road.

Igori alleged that the defendants unlawfully had in their possession a locally made pistol and could not give satisfactory account of how they came about it.



He further told the court that the defendants allegedly possessed the pistol to commit felony at the aforementioned area.

Igori said the offence contravened provisions of Sections 516 and 417(D) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.



The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Olanipekun adjourned the case until May 2 for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko