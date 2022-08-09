Police arraign 2 motorcyclists for alleged criminal breach of trust

By Uche Bibilari

Two motorcyclists were on Tuesday arraigned at an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal breach of trust.

The police charged Abdulrahaman Sani, 31, and Abubakar Dauda, 25, both residents of Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT, with criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, theft and negligent conduct.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Zainab Umar of Old Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at Gwagwalada Police Station on Aug. 4.

Tanko said the complainant, sometimes in the month of June, entrusted her motorcycle valued N288,000 to Sani (first defendant) for commercial purpose and expected him to remit N7,000 per week.

He said that the first defendant handed the motorcycle over to Dauda (second defendant) without the complainant’s consent.

Tanko said that the first defendant, on July 27, reported to the complainant that the motorcycle had been stolen by an unknown person.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 312, 97, 287 and 192 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum.

Umar said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide valid means of identification.

He ordered that the defendants must deposit N30,000 each with the court registrar as security for their bail.

The judge said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court staff and they must provide two recent passport photographs.

He said that if they fail to meet the bail conditions, they should be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing. (NAN)

