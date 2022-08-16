Police arraign 2 men over alleged N430, 000 land fraud

By Raji Rasak

The Police on Tuesday arraigned two men, Joseph Eitan, 45; and Michael Joseph, 75, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for an alleged land fraud of N430,000.

The defendants, of no fixed residential address, are facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept.12, 2021 at No 33, Orisan Str., Iyana Igbede, Ajangbadi, area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendants obtained the sum of N430, 000 from one Confidence Taiwo under false pretence of buying a plot of land for him, which they never did.

The prosecutor said that the defendants failed to fulfill their promise for obtaining the money, but instead converted the money to their personal use.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case till Sept.1, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

