Police arraign 2 men over alleged N2.1m fraud

Two men, Mohammed Abdullahi, 30, and Abdullahi Sani, 35, were on Wednesday, arraigned in a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one Adamu Hassan of N2.1 million.

The defendants, who lives at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, are facing three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Mr Aminu Dandago, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 31 at Kofar Wambai Market, Kano.

Dandago alleged that on the same date, the complainant, Adamu Hassan transferred N2.1 million into the second defendant (Sani) through his Guarantee Trust Bank account for the supply of second hand clothes.

“In the process, the defendants converted the N2.1 million to their own personal use.”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 97, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each , with two reliable sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until July 6, for hearing. (NAN)

