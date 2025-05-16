Police arraign  2 men over alleged N18m property damage

Two men, Afeez Azeez (41) and Ahmed Azeez (45), were arraigned on Friday before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly damaging properties valued at N18 million.

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade/

The defendants, whose house addresses not provided, are facing seven-counts charge bordering on conspiracy, forceful entering, malicious damage and threat to violence.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Cpl. Seun Johnson, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired with others now at large to commit the act.

Johnson alleged that the duo on March 4, forcibly entered into the apartment of one Lawal Olusola at Iwo Road Shopping Complex, Ibadan.

She alleged that the defendants maliciously damaged three Premier Lotto machine valued N10 million, Golden Chance Lotto machine valued N5 million and Opay payment machine worth N3 million, belonging to Olusola.

“The defendants also allegedly threatened violence against the complainant,’’ Johnson said.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 81, 85, 86, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Maaruf Mudashiru admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Mudashiru, thereafter, adjourned the matter untill Aug. 14, for hearing.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)