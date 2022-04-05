Police arraign 2 men for allegedly stealing properties worth N20m

By Patience Yakubu

Two men, Isah Abdulrahaman and Suleiman Mohammed, were on Tuesday arraigned at a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly stealing their employer’s properties worth N20m.

The defendants, both residents of Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes in November and December 2021.

Leo informed the court that the defendants conspired amongst themselves and stole the properties of their employer, one Hajiya Biliksu Ahmed while she was away on a business trip.

He said that the defendants allegedly stole their employer’s wrist watches, bangles, bracelets, diamond set, rings, necklaces, pendants and camera all valued N20 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 57 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Leo urged the court to fix a date for commencement of the trial.

Abdul-Akim Audu, counsel to the accused persons, asked the court to admit them to bail.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that each surety must own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and must depose to an affidavit of means.

He said that each surety must deposit two passport photographs with the court’s registrar.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until May 22, for hearing. (NAN)

