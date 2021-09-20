Police arraign 2 men for allegedly stealing electric cables

The police on Monday arraigned one Sabiu Isa and Mohammed Ma’aji in Abuja for allegedly stealing electric cables.

The defendants, who reside in Kurudu area of Abuja, are facing charges bordering on joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

They, however, denied committing the crime.

The Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Ikenna Madu of Army Post Service Scheme, Kurudu, Abuja reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on Sept. 3.

Adeyanju alleged that the defendants, on Sept. 1, criminally entered the complainant’s home through the ceiling and stole electric cables, whose value was yet to be ascertained.

He said that during police investigation, some of the cables were allegedly recovered from the defendants.

Adeyanju stated that the offence contravened sections 79, 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Karu Grade 1 Area Court Judge, Anas Isa admitted bail to the defendants in the sum of N800,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Isa adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for hearing (NAN)

