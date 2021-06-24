Police arraign 2 men for alleged theft

The Police on Thursday arraigned two men in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for allegedly snatching a woman’s handbag containing valuables.

The defendants, Bassey Augustine, 21 and James Augustine, 29 of same address are standing trial for joint acts and theft.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Queen Nancy reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on April 13.

“The complainant alleged that the defendants criminally conspired with two other suspects at large, snatched and stole her bag, valued at N26,000 containing valuables.

“Items in the bag include on Infinite Hot 9 phone, valued at N150,000 and a cash of N5,000, all amounting to N181,000,’’ Adeyanju said.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendants N100,000 bail each and one surety each in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until July 19 for hearing. (NAN)

