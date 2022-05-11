 Police arraign 2 men for alleged assault on Police Inspectors

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting and threatening the lives of two Police Inspectors on official duty.

The defendants: Sule Kurti, 49; and Omotunde Ismail, 35; whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial on a four-count charge of assault, threat to life, breach of peace and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, ASP. Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 7, at about 5:30p.m at 20 Shops, Morogbo area of Lagos State.

He said the defendants allegedly threatened the lives of Insp. Izevbekhai Imevbore and Insp. Ariyo Kayode who were sent from Morogbo Station to arrest them with violence to kill them.

He said that the defendants threatened the police officers in their house with knife and iron rod after locking burglary against them.

“The defendants hit one of the officers, Kayode, with iron rod on his left hand and shoulder and inflicted internal injury on him.

“They also assaulted them by locking the Police officers in their house and beat them while performing their constitutional duty.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by locking the Iron Gate burglary against them in their house.

“They also damaged one phone valued at N45,000 property of the Police officer,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 406, 174, 168 and 350 and of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until May 25, for mention. (NAN)

