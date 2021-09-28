Police arraign 2 for POS fraud in Benue

The Benue Police on Tuesday arraigned Torhile Tersoo, and Azua Terver, both 21-year-olds, before a Makurdi Magistrates Court 3B for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating.



The Police Prosecutor Insp. Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the case was reported by one Terver Double of Idye Village, Makurdi, on Sept. 20, at “B” Division Police station, High Level, Makurdi.

Mchiave said that the accused conspired and defraud a POS worker of the sum of N120,000.



The prosecutor said the victim had reported that Tersoo and Terver, both of Aliade town, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue and another suspect criminally conspired to commit the crime.



The complainant reported that the accused persons “cheated from my POS worker named Seember Dounkyo of behind Mega Filling Station Otukpo Road Makurdi.

“They collected the sum of N120,000 in pretext to transfer the said amount of money to her boss, Mr Terver Double, and dropped an Infinix Hot 10 lite handset with imei 8687432347436/8874323898741 with her.



“Immediately he left the POS place the two persons mentioned above appeared.

“They said that the said handset belonged to one Torhile Tersoo and was missing from Aliade, Gwer East Local Government, and wanted to retrieve the said handset.”

She said the accused were arrested during Police investigation in connection with the crime while the unnamed person was still at large.

The prosecution further said the accused contravened Sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code.



When the case came up for mention the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Ms Kadoom Gbasha, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum who reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Gbasha further adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for further mention. (NAN)

