Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Police arraign 2 for alleged theft of N3.7m

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Two persons – Adejoke Shuiab, 45; and Aminu Nurudeen, 45, on Tuesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing N3.7 million.

The police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences from March 5, 2020 to Dec.23, 2023 at Idi-Orogbo area, Lifestyle, Awori, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that Shuiab and Nurudeen, who were executive members of Owowunmi Cooperative Thrifts and Loan Credit Society Limited, defrauded the Cooperative Society of N2.7 million and N1 million respectively.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(6)(8b) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with one surety each in like sum.

She said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 20 for further hearing. (NAN)

