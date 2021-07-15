Police arraign 2 for alleged house breaking, stealing N716, 000 valuables

The police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned two men at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing phones and cash valued at N716,000.

The police charged the duo, Safi Musa, 29, and Williams Asim, 32, who reside at Egbeda, Lagos State, with a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The prosecuting counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that the defendants with others still at large, committed the offences on March 27 at Ishola Makinde Street, Egbeda, Lagos State.

Ogunleye said they broke into the apartment of one Mrs Temitope Odusanya and stole her properties.

“The defendants burgled the complainant’s apartment and carted away phones and money.

“They stole five phones valued at N566,000 and cash of N150,000 totalling N716,000.

“When the complainant discovered that her apartment has been ransacked and her properties stolen, she reported the case to the police.

“One of the phones was tracked and traced to the first defendant, Musa,” he said.

Ogunleye said that when Musa was apprehended, he led the police to arrest the second defendant, Asim.

He said alleged offences contravene sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 307 attracts seven years’ term for breaking in.

The magistrate Mrs AS Odubajo fixed further hearing for Aug. 25 for continuation of hearing. (NAN)

