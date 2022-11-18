Police arraign 2 for alleged cheating in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Police in Benue on Friday arraigned Victor Idoko and Paul Hule before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Jonah Uletu, told the court that the case was reported by Mr Jeremiah Mbachaga of Behind Kanshio Makurdi at ‘E’ Division Makurdi on Oct. 13.

Uletu said that on July 8, 2021, the complainant was short-changed to the tune of N100,000 by Innocent Adole and Terngu Stephen, all of Makurdi, in pretence of using the said money to secure employment for him.

He said the accused who were working together with Idoko and Hule, all of High Level, Makurdi, after collecting the money, disappeared into the thin air.

The Prosecutor said during Police investigation, Idoko and Hule were arrested, while Innocent Adole and Terngu Stephen are still at large.

He said the offences contravened sections 97 and 325, Cap 124 (2004) of the Penal Code, of Benue.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied all the allegations against them.

The Magistrate, Mrs Rose Iyorshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum who shall be from grade level 7 and above.

Ioryshe further adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2023, for further mention. (NAN)

