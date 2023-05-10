Police arraign 2 for alleged cable theft in Osun

By Joshua Oladipo

The Osun Police Command on Wednesday arraigned two suspected vandals before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of cables belonging to the Nigerian Machine Tools.

The duo are Asimiyu Oyegbemi and James Ogundele.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 7: 00 am on May 7 on the Ikirun-Osogbo Expressway.

Akintunde said the defendants conspired between themselves to break into the company’s premises and damaged some cables, while others were carted away before their arrest.

He put the value of the stolen cables and damaged ones at about N397,500.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 451,390 (9), 381 (1) punishable under section 390 and 412 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel for the defendants, Mr Taiwo Awokunle, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr A. Olatunji, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties each in like sum.

Olatunji said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment and passport-sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to June 21 for hearing. (NAN)