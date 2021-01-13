Police arraign 19-year-old over alleged illegal possession of firearms

A 19 year old, Peter Oyaje, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrate’s Court over alleged illegal possession of firearm.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the defendant was arrested by Police patrol men attached to Apa Police Divisional Headquarters on Dec. 27, 2020.

Ishaya said the police team while on patrol within Iga Okpaya intercepted the defendant who was in possession of a locally made pistol.

“When questioned how he got the pistol, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the pistol which led to his arrest,” she said.