Police arraign 10 teenagers for inciting disturbance, causing hurt

The police on Friday arraigned 10 teenagers in a Minna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inciting disturbance and causing grievous hurt.

The police charged Adamu Bala, Abu Mohammed, Gabriel Jacob, Ali Abdullah, Dauda Haruna, Shedrack Joshua, Malik Garba, Suleman Mohammed, Nasir Abdullah and Abdulkadir Haruna with two counts of inciting disturbance and causing grevious hurt.

The Police Counsel, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, told the court that the complainants, Usman Musa and Hamisu Abdullah reported the matter at the Maitumbi station on Aug. 30.

Yakubu alleged that the defendants attacked the complainants with sticks and machete without any provocation.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

After the plea of the defendant was taken, Yakubu prayed the court for adjournment to enable the police conclude its investigations.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mariam Kings, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each and a surety in like sum.

Kings adjourned the matter until Sept. 17 for further mention. (NAN)