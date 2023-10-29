Police, army rescue 4 kidnap victims in Katsina State

By Abbas Bamalli

Police in Katsina State rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government Area on Saturday in collaboration with the military.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, stated in Katsina on Saturday that the rescue was achieved during a routine patrol around Dankolo village.

“In a bid to ensure the safety of lives and property police, in collaboration with troops, rescued four persons kidnapped at different locations in the state.

“The relentless efforts and dedication of our security forces paid off, resulting in the rescue,’’ ASP Sadiq-Aliyu stated.

He added that the victims had undergone medical examinations to ensure their well-being, and had been reunited with their families. (NAN)

