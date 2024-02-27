Police, army foil kidnap attempt in Katsina, rescue 10 victims

The Police Command in Katsina State in collaboration with the army has foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued 10 victims on Kukar Babangida/Yan Gayya feeder road.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

He said: ”On Feb. 25, at about 10.40 p.m, the police command in collaboration with the military foiled a bandit attack and rescued 10 kidnapped victims along Kukar Babangida to Yan Gayya feeder road, Jibia Local Government Area.

“The joint team while on routine patrol along the road, came under serious fire by some suspected armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons like AK-47 rifles.

”Promptly, the operational competent patrol team returned fire and succeeded in foiling the attack and rescued 10 kidnapped victims.”

The police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, commended the officers for displaying exceptional gallantry.

He urged the people to continue to support the command and other security agencies in the state with timely information for swift action against all forms of crime and criminality.

Sadiq-Aliyu expressed the commissioner’s commitment to ensuring a safer Katsina state. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli